Orient Cement's board meeting on May 5, 2017

This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company that was scheduled to be held at Birla Tower, 25, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001 on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 12:00 Noon, inter alia, to consider the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and for recommendation of Final dividend has been postponed to Friday, 5th day of May, 2017 at 12:00 Noon.Source : BSE