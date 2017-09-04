Orient Beverages' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE