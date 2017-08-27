Aug 24, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Orient Beverages' AGM on September 18, 2017
Notice of 56th Annual General Meeting of Orient Beverages Limited to be held on Monday, 18th September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at 'GYAN MANCH', 11, Pretoria Street, Kolkata - 700 071, W.B. to transact the ordinary and special business, as set out in the Notice of AGM.
Notice of 56th Annual General Meeting of Orient Beverages Limited to be held on Monday, 18th September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at 'GYAN MANCH', 11, Pretoria Street, Kolkata - 700 071, W.B. to transact the ordinary and special business, as set out in the Notice of AGM.Source : BSE