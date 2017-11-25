Orient Bell's meeting of board of Directors held on December 05, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,This is to inform you that in terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the next Meeting (3rd of 2017-18) of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 05th December, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2017,Kindly take it on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.Source : BSE