Orient Abrasive: Outcome of Board Meeting

The following business was transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. 13.06.2017:1.Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Mihir Devani (DIN: 07238089) from the post of Whole-time Director & CEO of and KMP of the Company w.e.f 15.06.2017.2.Appointment of Mr. Manubhai Rathod (DIN: 07618837) as an Additional Director & upon such appointment, as Whole-time Director & CEO of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years w.e.f 15.06.2017, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, on appointment he be considered as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as per Companies Act, 2013.3.Mr. Manubhai Rathod has been authorised for determining the materiality of an event as required in terms of Regulations 30 (5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015;Mr. Manubhai RathodWhole time Director & Chief Executive Officer Phone: (0286) 22217280, Email: mrathod@oalmail.co.inThe meeting concluded at 3.30 P.MSource : BSE