May 19, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Orient Abrasives to consider dividend
Orient Abrasives Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results/ Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommend dividend, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE