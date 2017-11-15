Oricon Enterprises - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, November 13, 2017 has approved the Un-audited standalone financial Results of the Company along with Segment wise revenue, results and capital employed and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, November 13, 2017 has approved the Un-audited standalone financial Results of the Company along with Segment wise revenue, results and capital employed and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE