Aug 29, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Organic Coating's AGM on September 29, 2017
August 29, 2017
August 29, 2017
BSE Ltd.
25th Floor, Rotunda Building,
Dept. of Corporate Services
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
M. S. Marg,
Mumbai – 400 001.
Stock Code – BSE Code No. 531157
Dear Sir,
Sub: Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th September, 2017
This is to inform you that the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 29th September, 2017 at Banquet Hall, 1st Floor, Hotel Karl Residency, 36, Lallubhai Park Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai – 400 058 at 4.00 p.m.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Organic Coatings Ltd.
Ajay R. Shah
Director
DIN No. 00011763
Source : BSE
