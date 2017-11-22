Orbit Exports' board meeting on November 30, 2017

Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Nov 30, 2017 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2017.
At 13:05 hrs Orbit Exports was quoting at Rs 140.15, up Rs 2.95, or 2.15 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 183.00 and 52-week low Rs 115.55 on 09 June, 2017 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 23.42 percent below its 52-week high and 21.29 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 402.26 crore. Source : BSE