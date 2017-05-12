App
May 12, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orbit Exports' board meeting on May 22, 2017

Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on May 22, 2017.

Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on May 22, 2017, interalia to: i)Consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017; and ii)Recommend final dividend, if any for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in shares of 'Orbit Exports Limited', the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed for all Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from January 19, 2017 to January 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016 and consideration of declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-2017.Source : BSE

