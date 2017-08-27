App
Aug 24, 2017 12:02 PM IST

Oracle Credit's board meeting on September 4, 2017
It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors is proposed to be held on Monday, September 4, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Further, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Designated Persons of the Company on and from Friday, August 25, 2017 till the expiry of forty-eight hours from the time of announcement made to the stock exchange.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

