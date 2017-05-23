May 23, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Optiemus Infra's board meeting on May 30, 2017
In compliance with Reg. 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.
