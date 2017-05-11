App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Onward Technologies to consider final dividend

Onward Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be convened on May 22, 2017, to consider and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Onward Technologies to consider final dividend
Onward Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be convened on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. To consider and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To consider recommendation of final dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.

Further, as per the Code of Internal Procedures and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its Designated Employees, Directors, Promoters and Connected Persons shall be closed from May 12, 2017 up to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.