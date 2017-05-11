Onward Technologies to consider final dividend

Onward Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be convened on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. To consider and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider recommendation of final dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.Further, as per the Code of Internal Procedures and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its Designated Employees, Directors, Promoters and Connected Persons shall be closed from May 12, 2017 up to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE