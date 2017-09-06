App
Announcements
Sep 06, 2017 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnMobile Global: Outcome of AGM

Proceedings of 17th AGM:

The 17th Annual General Meeting of members of OnMobile Global Limited was held on September 6, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Hotel Royal Orchid, adjoining KGA Golf Course, HAL Airport Road, Bangalore-560 008, Karnataka, India. The items of business transacted at the meeting is enclosed.

OnMobile Global: Outcome of AGM
Proceedings of 17th AGM:

The 17th Annual General Meeting of members of OnMobile Global Limited was held on September 6, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Hotel Royal Orchid, adjoining KGA Golf Course, HAL Airport Road, Bangalore-560 008, Karnataka, India. The items of business transacted at the meeting is enclosed.Source : BSE

