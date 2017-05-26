May 26, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
OnMobile Global recommends dividend
OnMobile Global Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has Considered & recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annaual General Meeting.
