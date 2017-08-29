Aug 28, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Onesource Techmedia's AGM on September 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 09th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th day of September, 2017 at 11.30 hrs at the Registered Office of the Company at No.33/1, Wallajah Road, Chepauk, Chennai – 600 002. Please find enclosed the notice of the Annual General Meeting as Annexure I.
