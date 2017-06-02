App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 02, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OneSource Ideas annual general meeting on June 26, 2017

This is hereby given that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th day of June, 2017 at 11.00 A.M.

OneSource Ideas annual general meeting on June 26, 2017
In pursuance to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following intimation is being made that:

Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th day of June, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at the registered office of the Company at T2, Third Floor, Sindur Pantheon Plaza, 346 Pantheon Road, Egmore Chennai – 600 008. Please find enclosed the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (Hereinafter referred to as Annexure I)

Further, it is herewith informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 20th June, 2017 to Monday, 26th day of June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 23rd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.