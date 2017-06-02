OneSource Ideas annual general meeting on June 26, 2017

In pursuance to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following intimation is being made that:Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th day of June, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at the registered office of the Company at T2, Third Floor, Sindur Pantheon Plaza, 346 Pantheon Road, Egmore Chennai – 600 008. Please find enclosed the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (Hereinafter referred to as Annexure I)Further, it is herewith informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 20th June, 2017 to Monday, 26th day of June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 23rd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE