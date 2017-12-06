Omkar Speciality Chemicals' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board meeting No. 7/ 2017-18) of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 12.00 noon at B-34, M.I.D.C., Badlapur (East), Thane, Maharashtra, India- 421 503, inter alia to consider and take on record the following matter:1.To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017 and to take note of the Limited Review Report thereon.2.To discuss any other matter incidental thereto.With reference to the above, the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from December 07, 2017 to December 16, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on December 18, 2017.Source : BSE