App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 16, 2017 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omkar Special: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited in its meeting held today at 4.00 P.M.

Omkar Special: Outcome of board meeting
In furtherance of our letter bearing Ref. No.: OSCL/SE/2017-18/032 dated June 13, 2017 and pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited in its meeting held today at 4.00 pm and concluded at 7 p.m. approved as per attached letter.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.