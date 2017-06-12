App
Jun 12, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omkar Speciality Chemicals fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed June 13, 2017 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining shareholders of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited to whom equity share of Lasa Supergenerics Limited (Resulting Company) shall be allotted pursuant to the scheme.

