Omkar Special's board meeting on June 16, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other relevant clauses of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2017. The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from June 14, 2017 to June 18, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on June 19, 2017.Source : BSE