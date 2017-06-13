App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 13, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omkar Special's board meeting on June 16, 2017

Omkar Special has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2017.

Omkar Special's board meeting on June 16, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other relevant clauses of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2017. The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from June 14, 2017 to June 18, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on June 19, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.