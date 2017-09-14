App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omkar Pharma: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the Board in its meeting held on 14th September, 2017 has Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.

Omkar Pharma: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the Board in its meeting held on 14th September, 2017 has Considered and approved the following items:



1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.