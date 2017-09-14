Sep 14, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Omkar Pharma: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the Board in its meeting held on 14th September, 2017 has Considered and approved the following items:
1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.
