Omkar Pharma: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/Ma'am,Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) LODR Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 29th August, 2017 has approved inter alia the following:1. Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company.2. Closure of Register of Members of the Company from Friday, 22nd Day of September, 2017 to Thursday, 28th Day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE