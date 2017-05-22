Omkar Pharma's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 1.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE