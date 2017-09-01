Omkar Pharma's AGM on September,28 2017

Dear Sir/Ma'am,The Notice Calling the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 28th September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., containing the business to be transacted thereat, is attached herewith.As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and amendments thereto and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing to its members the facility to cast their Vote by Electronics means on all the Resolution set forth in the notice. The instructions for E-Voting are mentioned in the said notice.Source : BSE