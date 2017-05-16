Omega Interactive Technologies' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter alia among others to consider the following matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures) Regulations, 2015, (' LODR') to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon; 2. Appointment of Statutory Auditor in the place of retiring Auditor; 3. As per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all the designated persons, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company from 23rd May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive). Please take the above intimation on record and kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.Source : BSE