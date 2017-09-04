Sep 04, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Omaxe's AGM on September 27, 2017
We wish to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Casabella Banquet, Omaxe Celebration Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon – 122001.
