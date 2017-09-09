Sep 08, 2017 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Omax Autos: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. on September 08, 2017..
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. on 8th September, 2017, commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:35 P.M., has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 and considered the Limited Review Report theiron issued by the Auditors.Source : BSE