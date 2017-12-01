Omax Autos' board meeting on December 08, 2017

Sub: Intimation about Board Meeting to consider financial resultsPursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the next Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017 to consider; inter alia, the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.This is for your information and record, please.Kindly bring it to the notice of all concerned.Source : BSE