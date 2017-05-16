Omansh Enterprises' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th Day of May, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Shop No. 37, QD Block, DDA Market, Pitampura, New Delhi - 110034, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE