App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 08, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omansh Enterprises' board meeting on September 14, 2017

The notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Omansh Enterprises' board meeting on September 14, 2017
The notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

For the above said purpose and as per the 'Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading', the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from the date of this notice till 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th September, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.