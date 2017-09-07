Sep 07, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Omansh Ente's AGM held on September 28, 2017
This is to inform you that 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 28th September, 2017 at 12:30 PM at Khushi Banquet, MP Mall, MP Block, Pitampura, New Delhi.
Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of the Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 26, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
