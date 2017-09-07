App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omansh Ente's AGM held on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, September 28, 2017 at 12:30 P.M.

Omansh Ente's AGM held on September 28, 2017
This is to inform you that 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 28th September, 2017 at 12:30 PM at Khushi Banquet, MP Mall, MP Block, Pitampura, New Delhi.


Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of the Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 26, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.