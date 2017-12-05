App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OM Metals Infraprojects' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Om Metals Infraprojects Limited has informed the Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

 
 
Om Metals Infraprojects Limited has informed the Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly and half yearly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
Further, the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from December 5, 2017 till the declaration of the financial results of the Company and the said Trading Window shall be opened only 48 Hours after the same is made public.Source : BSE
