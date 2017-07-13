Jul 13, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Olympic Management's board meeting on August 11, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 4.00 p.m. on 11.08.2017 at the registered office of the company to consider the unaudited quarterly result for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
