App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Olympic Cards: Outcome of board meeting

The board approved the Audited Financial Results of the company(standalone)for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2017.

Olympic Cards: Outcome of board meeting
Approved by the board of directors at meeting held on 22.05.2017;1.Audited Financial Results of the company(standalone)for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2017;2.A copy of the report of the statutory auditors;3.Form A for the financial results of the company;4.The meeting of the board of directors of the company commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 13.30 Hours;5.The Board of Directors have not recommended Dividend;6.The Board has decided to convene and hold its next AGM on Thursday, 21.09.2017;7.The Board has fixed the dates of book closure from 15.09.2017 to 21.09.2017(Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM;8.The Board has approved purchase of machinery valuing around Rs.2 Crores by availing loan facility from suitable lenders;9.The Board has approved to avail loan facility of a sum of Rs.1.50 Crores for purpose of its working capital requirements from HDFC Bank and a sum of Rs.75 Lakhs for the purpose of business expansion from M/S.Neo Growth Private Limited.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.