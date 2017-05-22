Olympic Cards: Outcome of board meeting

Approved by the board of directors at meeting held on 22.05.2017;1.Audited Financial Results of the company(standalone)for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2017;2.A copy of the report of the statutory auditors;3.Form A for the financial results of the company;4.The meeting of the board of directors of the company commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 13.30 Hours;5.The Board of Directors have not recommended Dividend;6.The Board has decided to convene and hold its next AGM on Thursday, 21.09.2017;7.The Board has fixed the dates of book closure from 15.09.2017 to 21.09.2017(Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM;8.The Board has approved purchase of machinery valuing around Rs.2 Crores by availing loan facility from suitable lenders;9.The Board has approved to avail loan facility of a sum of Rs.1.50 Crores for purpose of its working capital requirements from HDFC Bank and a sum of Rs.75 Lakhs for the purpose of business expansion from M/S.Neo Growth Private Limited.Source : BSE