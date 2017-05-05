Olympic Cards' board meeting on May 22, 2017

Pursuant to Reg.29(1)(a)and Reg.33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 22,2017 inter-alia,to consider,approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31,2017.This intimation is also available on the website of the company at www.oclwed.com and on the website of the BSE Ltd where the shares of the company are listed, at www.bseindia.com. In view of the above, the trading window in the company's scripts by the directors,officers and designated employees of the company will remain closed from 05.05.2017 to 24.05.2017(both days inclusive) in terms of the company's Code of Prevention of Insider Trading read with SEBI(PIT)Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE