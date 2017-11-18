App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 17, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Olympic Cards' board meeting on December 07, 2017

This is to inform that in view of the ensuing Board Meeting to be held on December 07, 2017.

 
 
This is to inform that in view of the ensuing Board Meeting to be held on 07.12.2017 and pursuant to relevant regulations of SEBI(LODR)REG.2015 the trading window in the company's scrips by the directors, officers and designated employees of the company will remain closed from 18.11.2017 to 09.12.2017 (both days inclusive) in terms of the company's Code of Prevention of INsider Trading read with SEBI(Provision of INsider Trading)Reg.2015.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

