Olympia Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Olympia Industries Limited held on 14th December, 2017 at registered office of the Company. The Board considered and approved the following:1) The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report.2) Appointment of M/s. V. K. Mandawaria & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.3) Appointment of M/s S P Aggarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountant as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 P.M and concluded at 3.30 P.M.