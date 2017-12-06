App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Olympia Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th day of December, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at C-205, Synthofine Industrial Estate, Behind Virwani Industrial Estate, Goregaon (E), Mumbai - 400063 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and other items as per agenda of the Meeting.

As per provisions the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulation, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall be closed for Company's Directors/ Officers, Designated Employees and other connected persons of the Company from 08th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
