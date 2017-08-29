App
Aug 28, 2017 08:54 AM IST

Olympia Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. 26th August, 2017, Saturday has considered and approved the following:

1. The 28th Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29, 2017, Friday at 11.00 a.m.

1. The 28th Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29, 2017, Friday at 11.00 a.m.

2. Book Closure dates for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting shall be from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).

3. Cut-off date for the determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means for the purpose of Annual General Meeting shall be Friday, 22nd September, 2017.

4. Recommendation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s. Sunil Vankawala & Associates in place of existing Statutory Auditor CPM & Associates, Chartered Accountant who retires by rotation as per the provisions of Section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 and cannot be reappointed.

The Board meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.
Source : BSE

#Announcements

