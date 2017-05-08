Olympia Capital's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on 30th May 2017 to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017. In connection with the above, as per the company's code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,, the Trading Window for the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to June 1, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE