App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Olympia Capital's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on 30th May 2017 to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017.

Olympia Capital's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on 30th May 2017 to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017. In connection with the above, as per the company's code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,, the Trading Window for the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to June 1, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.