OK Play: Outcome of board meeting

In the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, the 17th May, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 124, New Manglapuri, Mehrauli, New Delhi – 110030 Board of Directors inter-alia, considered and approved the proposed funds raising through Preferential Issue of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh Only) Warrants to non-promoters investors aggregating to Rs. 17,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventeen Crore only) and 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakh only) warrants to promoter aggregating to Rs. 34,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Four Crore only) by the Company in accordance with applicable provisions of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 and subject to approval of shareholders and other competent authorities as may be required. The Board of Directors has decided to get the shareholders' approval on above resolution in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 11th June, 2017 for proposed Preferential Issue of warrants in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as amended and Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and other applicable provisions.Source : BSE