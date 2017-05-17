App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OK Play: Outcome of board meeting

In the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, the 17th May, 2017, considered and approved the proposed funds raising through Preferential Issue of 10,00,000 Warrants to non-promoters investors aggregating to Rs 17,00,00,000 and 20,00,000 warrants to promoter aggregating to Rs. 34,00,00,000.

OK Play: Outcome of board meeting
In the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, the 17th May, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 124, New Manglapuri, Mehrauli, New Delhi – 110030 Board of Directors inter-alia, considered and approved the proposed funds raising through Preferential Issue of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh Only) Warrants to non-promoters investors aggregating to Rs. 17,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventeen Crore only) and 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakh only) warrants to promoter aggregating to Rs. 34,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Four Crore only) by the Company in accordance with applicable provisions of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 and subject to approval of shareholders and other competent authorities as may be required. The Board of Directors has decided to get the shareholders' approval on above resolution in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 11th June, 2017 for proposed Preferential Issue of warrants in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as amended and Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and other applicable provisions.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.