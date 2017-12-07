App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 07, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OK Play India's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017, to approve and taken on Records the 'Un-audited Financial Results' for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017, to approve and taken on Records the 'Un-audited Financial Results' for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.

Further, in terms of Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 7th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.