OK Play's EGM on June 11, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of OK PLAY INDIA LIMITED will be held on Sunday, 11th June, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Hakim Ji ki Choupal, Opposite Batra Hospital, Vill-Ujina, P.S. - Nuh, Dist. Mewat (Haryana). Electronic copies of the Notice of EGM have been sent to all the members whose email IDs are registered with RTA /Depository Participant(s). The same is also available on the Company's website www.okplay.co.in. Physical copies of the Notice of EGM have been sent to all other members at their registered address in the permitted mode. The dispatch of Notice of EGM shall be completed on 18th May, 2017.Source : BSE