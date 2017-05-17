App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OK Play's EGM on June 11, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of OK Play will be held on Sunday, 11th June, 2017 at 10.00 A.M.

OK Play's EGM on June 11, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of OK PLAY INDIA LIMITED will be held on Sunday, 11th June, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Hakim Ji ki Choupal, Opposite Batra Hospital, Vill-Ujina, P.S. - Nuh, Dist. Mewat (Haryana). Electronic copies of the Notice of EGM have been sent to all the members whose email IDs are registered with RTA /Depository Participant(s). The same is also available on the Company's website www.okplay.co.in. Physical copies of the Notice of EGM have been sent to all other members at their registered address in the permitted mode. The dispatch of Notice of EGM shall be completed on 18th May, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.