OK Play India's board meeting on May 17, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 124, New Manglapuri, Mehrauli New Delhi – 110030 inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by the Company by way of Issue of Securities under applicable provisions or Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 and subject to approval of shareholders end other competent authorities as may be required.Source : BSE