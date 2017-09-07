OK Play's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, to approve and taken on Records the 'Un-audited Financial Results' for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Further, in terms of Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 7th September, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE