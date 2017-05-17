May 17, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil India: Notice of board meeting
NOTICE is hereby given that a Board Meeting is convened as under : DATE:29.05.2017 (Monday) AGENDA:(i) to consider and approve Q4 and Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and (ii) to recommend Final Dividend for the FY 2016-17, if any. TRADING WINDOW CLOSURE : 18.05.2017 to 31.05.2017 (Both days inclusive)Source : BSE