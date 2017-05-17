App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oil India: Notice of board meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that a Board Meeting is convened on 29.05.2017 to consider and approve Q4 and Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and (ii) to recommend Final Dividend for the FY 2016-17, if any.

Oil India: Notice of board meeting
NOTICE is hereby given that a Board Meeting is convened as under : DATE:29.05.2017 (Monday) AGENDA:(i) to consider and approve Q4 and Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and (ii) to recommend Final Dividend for the FY 2016-17, if any. TRADING WINDOW CLOSURE : 18.05.2017 to 31.05.2017 (Both days inclusive)Source : BSE

