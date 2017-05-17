Oil India to consider FY17 results & Final Dividend on May 29, 2017

Oil India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider and approve Q4 and Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and2. To recommend Final Dividend for the FY 2016-17, if any.Trading Window Closure : May 18, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE