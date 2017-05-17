May 17, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil India to consider FY17 results & Final Dividend on May 29, 2017
Oil India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, to consider and approve Q4 and Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017
Oil India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia:
1. To consider and approve Q4 and Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and
2. To recommend Final Dividend for the FY 2016-17, if any.
Trading Window Closure : May 18, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE
