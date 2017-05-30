May 30, 2017 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil India recommends final dividend
Oil India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, have recommended final Dividend of Rs. 4.75 per share (i.e. 47.50 %) for the financial year 2016-17 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM.Source : BSE