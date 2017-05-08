App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odyssey Technologies' board meeting on May 15, 2017

Please find attached Intimation pertaining to Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 5th Floor, Dowlath Towers, 63, Taylors Road, Kilpauk, Chennai-600010 at 4:00 P.M. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Odyssey Technologies' board meeting on May 15, 2017
Please find attached Intimation pertaining to Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 5th Floor, Dowlath Towers, 63, Taylors Road, Kilpauk, Chennai-600010 at 4:00 P.M. to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March,2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.