Odyssey Technologies' board meeting on May 15, 2017

Please find attached Intimation pertaining to Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 5th Floor, Dowlath Towers, 63, Taylors Road, Kilpauk, Chennai-600010 at 4:00 P.M. to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March,2017.Source : BSE